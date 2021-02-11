A reminder is being issued in Pembrokeshire that the children of critical workers and key workers should, under current regulations, only be attending school if their parents cannot look after them at home.

It comes as news emerges of parents going surfing after dropping their children off at their local primary school nearby.

“We know that the vast majority of children currently attending school in Pembrokeshire are there because they are vulnerable, or their parents are critical or key workers and cannot provide childcare - and we are very grateful to all those parents for their valuable work in the fight against Covid,” said Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for Eeducation and lifelong learning.

“However, we would like to remind all parents that schools have limited capacity and are not a crèche, so please consider very carefully whether it is essential that your child receives a place.”

Cllr Woodham said the Welsh Government’s Tier 4 restrictions continue to stipulate that critical workers and key workers should keep their children home whenever possible.

“I understand that these are challenging and frustrating times for parents but please do not apply for places if you are not scheduled to work, and please look at other appropriate childcare options wherever possible,” said Cllr Woodham.

“While we look forward to seeing children return to normality and for them to see their friends again, this continues to be a very difficult time for everyone with available school places extremely limited, so please do consider carefully if you need them.”