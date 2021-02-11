AN emergency road closure is in place in south Pembrokeshire.
Pembrokeshire County Council has put the one-day temporary closure in force on the C3026 between Templeton and Yerbeston.
It is to enable carriageway resurfacing works.
The stretch of road affected is from its junction with the A478 Templeton to Begelly road, south west to a point in the vicinity of KP Thomas fuel distribution depot.
The alternative route is along the A4115 Templeton to Cross Hands road to Reynalton and rejoining the C3026, via Washfield Cross.