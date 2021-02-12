ST DAVIDS will be a hub of inspiring ideas next month as the city's first Festival of Ideas takes place.

Due to coronavirus restrictions the event will take place online and will feature a host of inspirational speakers including writer, journalist and author, Paul Mason in conversation with political editor of the Western Mail, Martin Shipton; actor and singer Jerome Flynn; poet Mererid Hopwood and local social entrepreneur Andy Middleton.

Among the topics for discussion will be mental health and wellbeing; self-sustaining communities; the future of the UK and the future of farming.

"The notion of holding a Festival of Ideas in St Davids came about through its being a place where people congregate, to share and exchange experience," said one of the festival organisers, Patrick Nash.

"St Davids was once a mid-point for important trading and pilgrimage routes. In the Bronze Age, it was a on a pathway that linked Salisbury Plain to Ireland.

"In the fifth and sixth centuries, St Davids was the focus for a seaborne Celtic culture that connected Wales, Ireland, Scotland, Cornwall, and Brittany.

"So in part the Festival of Ideas was prompted by an aspiration to return our smallest Welsh city to a central point in the thinking world."

The Festival launch event was held at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi in October 2019 and involved great discussion and stimulating speakers.

The enthusiasm generated by this event emboldened the organisers to continue, and the inaugural Festival was due to be held in April 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic put paid to that date. However, the festival will now be held online between Friday, March 12 and Saturday March 13.

The St Davids Festival of Ideas is a free event as all speakers have donated their time and enthusiasm, and the festival has been set up and organised by a committed group of volunteers from St Davids, Solva and Cardiff.

However, spaces for the sessions, most of which last for 50 minutes, are limited and tickets need to be reserved.

For more information and to reserve your place visit stdavidsideas.co.uk, St Davids Festival of Ideas on Facebook or on Eventbrite.

We do need donations to keep the Festival going so please donate if you can. There is a donation option on our Eventbrite page or you can make a donation here. Thank you.