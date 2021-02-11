CAUTION is urged on Pembrokeshire roads tonight, Thursday February 11, as the temperature once again is forecast to drop below freezing.
A combination of light rain, snow and icy patches could bring some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning, says the Met Office.
But Pembrokeshire County Council is not predicting the white stuff will fall much more than a centimetre deep.
The further warning of snow and ice, issued this morning, is in force from 9pm tonight until 11am tomorrow, Friday February 12.
Pembrokeshire County Council will once again be gritting primary and secondary routes in the county, and are also warning that untreated roads may be hazardous.
The authority said:
"Some light snow is forecast for Thursday night which may give accumulations of up to a centimetre.
"Any snowfall is forecast to quickly ease on Friday morning, leaving the rest of the day dry with variable cloud.
"Stay safe, stay warm, stay home."