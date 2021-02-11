A further round of support for businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic has opened and 1,700 Pembrokeshire businesses will receive their share of the first £6m this week.

The Welsh Government has announced an extension of the Restrictions Business Fund to provide a payment for businesses affected by the national Covid-19 restrictions up to the end of March 2021.

The Restrictions Business Fund Top Up will be administered by Pembrokeshire County Council and a payment run of 1,700 grants was made on February 11.

The automated payments are for businesses that pay Non Domestic Rates (NDR) that previously received a grant under the Restrictions Business Fund and/or the grant to cover the Firebreak period.

If an automated payment has not been received by Monday February 15 businesses should apply to pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support

The following grants are available for non-essential retail, hospitality, leisure and tourism businesses: Businesses with a rateable value of £12,000 or under will be eligible to receive a payment of £3,000; businesses with a rateable value between £12,001 and £150,000 will be eligible to receive a payment of £5,000.

Welsh Government is also extending the £5,000 grant through to businesses with a rateable value of up to £500,000.

Supply chain businesses will be able to apply for support if they have had a reduction in turnover of more than 40 per cent.

Welsh Government has also confirmed that a new discretionary grant for businesses who are not on the NDR register (limited companies with a turnover of between £10,000 and £50,000 and sole traders / partnerships with a turnover less than £85,000) is being made available.

This has been introduced to support businesses and sole traders that have been directly impacted by the additional restrictions put in place to control the spread of Covid-19

This scheme will continue to be application based and information is available here

The Discretionary Restrictions Extension Grant opens for applications from Friday, February 12.