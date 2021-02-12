A Fishguard driver has been found guilty of failing to supply the details of a driver to the chief officer of Dyfed Powys police.

Clive Raymond Saunders, of Glanlas Fishguard, had previously denied to two counts of failing, on June 18, to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Ford Focus who was alleged to have committed an offence.

The 49-year-old appeared before Llanelli Magistrates Court on Monday, February 8, and was found guilty of both counts.

Two motoring offences, previously alleged to have taken place on May 17, were withdrawn by the court.

For failing to supply details, Saunders was ordered to pay a total of £516 for the first offence; £300 costs to the crown prosecution service, a fine of £180 and a £36 victim surcharge.

A further £180 fine was charged for the second offence, but no further costs or surcharge imposed.

Twelve penalty points were also added to Saunders' driving licence, six for each offence.

However, magistrates decided not to disqualify Saunders from driving due to mitigating circumstances.

The court heard that loss of licence would mean Saunders would be unable to have regular contact with his son who lives in Saundersfoot.

Magistrates were also told that Saunders suffers from health and mobility issues, due to arthritis, and would be unable to walk long distances to do food shopping, collect medical prescriptions and attend GP appointments.

They also heard that as a sufferer of PTSD, depression and ADHD he would suffer 'exceptional mental distress' if he was unable to drive and, in particular, enjoy regular contact with his son.

Saunders' must pay his fines, costs and surcharges off at a sum of £20 a month.