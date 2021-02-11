FORMER Olympic boxer Rennie Dean Edwards has been ordered by a court to abide by a domestic violence protection order.
Magistrates in Llanelli yesterday, Wednesday February 10, agreed to the application by police for the order, which was served on 52-year-old Edwards by a police constable two days earlier, on Monday February 8.
Edwards, of Slade Park, Haverfordwest was not present in court.
The order for the protection of a woman is valid for 28 days and prohibits behaviour such as molesting, harassment, threatening violence, communication or going with 100 metres of a property in Haverfordwest.
Edwards was ordered to pay costs of £226 to Dyfed Powys police.