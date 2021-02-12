The inspiring words of a Wolfscastle WI stalwart have been widely shared around the county; sent to all Pembrokeshire WIs and tied to a tree of hope in Goodwick.
Greta Homewood has been a long-standing member of Wolfscastle WI- she was secretary for many years, and always ready to help and get involved with projects, she was also a former chairman of the Pembrokeshire Federation of WI's (PFWI) home crafts committee, and attended courses regularly at Denman College, Abingdon, Oxford (which belongs to the National Federation of WIs) where her favourite courses were staging and displays.
Greta is also a keen gardener and excellent at craft work of any type.
Greta is currently residing in a nursing home in Pembrokeshire but is still in close touch with Wolfscastle WI and says that WI has changed her life, forever.
Chairman of PFWI, Jenny Longland, spoke to Greta at the beginning of the year and asked her if she would like to write a few words for the members of PFWI to encourage them all, through these difficult times. Within days, a card arrived with the words:
"Live today, it is all we really have
Don't regret yesterday, it is over
No one knows what will happen
tomorrow
Narrow your field of vision
Enjoy what you can see and hear"
All WIs in Pembrokeshire have received a copy of the empowering words that Greta has written, and they have also been added to a Tree of Hope in Goodwick.
