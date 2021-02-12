Taxi drivers are being offered a free PPE (personal protective equipment) pack funded by Welsh Government.
Ken Skates, minister for economy, transport and north Wales has said he believes that taxi drivers' essential work deserves recognition and that he realised how much drivers wanted their vehicles to be kept safe and hygienic during these times.
The PPE pack will contain a variety of cleaning materials including, medical grade re-usable face coverings, hand sanitiser, cloths, wipes, gloves and more and is supplied by Lyreco.
The move is intended to improve the safety and comfort for both passengers and drivers while travelling.
Welsh Government also advises drivers and operators to visit its website, to find out more about how to reduce the risk of transmitting Covid-19 within their different forms of transport.