PEMBROKESHIRE’S Josh Macleod has cruelly missed out on his first Wales cap through injury.

The Scarlets man, a former pupil at Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Fishguard, was originally selected for the side to face Scotland on Saturday at blindside flanker, after Dan Lydiate was injured against Ireland.

Instead, Aaron Wainwright comes into the back row to line up alongside Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau, with Josh Navidi also ruled out through injury, after replacing Lydiate last weekend.

It’s a crucial blow for uncapped 24 year-old Macleod, who had also been named in the autumn international squad last year - but unfortunately didn’t feature because of a hamstring injury.

“We have to feel extremely disappointed for Josh (Macleod), who we selected to start and to win his first cap, only to be ruled out later that day through injury," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

"Having missed the autumn, young Josh was named (on Wednesday) in front of his peers, only to be stretched off in training half an hour later, having ruptured his achilles tendon.

"With Lyds and Navidi out, we’ve got three quality players unavailable, but Aaron’s an experienced player."

Head coach Wayne Pivac has named the same front-five that featured in the 21-16 win in Cardiff last weekend, with Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Tomas Francis forming the front-row, whilst Adam Beard continues to partner captain Alun Wyn Jones in the second row.

Meanwhile scrum-half Gareth Davies comes into the starting XV to partner Dan Biggar, whilst Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin form a new-look midfield, with Liam Williams returning to the side to line-up alongside Louis Rees-Zammit and Leigh Halfpenny.

“We were pleased to kick the tournament off with a victory last weekend, and to be heading to Scotland with a win behind us,” commented Pivac.

“We continue to build and to move forward, and it is great to do that from a position of winning - it is a quick six-day turnaround this week, but we are looking forward to getting back out there.

"We have picked up a couple of injuries, but we see it as more of an opportunity for those coming into the side."

Ellliot Dee, Rhodri Jones and Leon Brown provide the front-row cover for Wales with Will Rowlands and James Botham completing the forward contingent. Kieran Hardy, Callum Sheedy and Halaholo provide the back-line cover.

Wales team to play Scotland (Saturday February 13, KO 16.45)

Wyn Jones (31 Caps); 2.Ken Owens (78 Caps); 3.Tomas Francis (53 Caps); 4. Adam Beard (22 Caps); 5. Alun Wyn Jones (CAPT) (144 Caps); 6. Aaron Wainwright (27 Caps); 7. Justin Tipuric (81 Caps): 8. Taulupe Faletau (82 Caps); 9. Gareth Davies (58 Caps); 10. Dan Biggar (88 Caps); 11 Liam Williams (67 Caps): 12 Nick Tompkins (9 Caps): 13. Owen Watkin (26 Caps); 14. Louis Rees-Zammit (5 Caps); 15. Leigh Halfpenny (94 Caps).

Replacements: Elliot Dee (33 Caps): Rhodri Jones (18 Caps): Leon Brown (13 Caps); Will Rowlands (6 Caps); James Botham (3 Caps); Kieran Hardy (2 Caps); Callum Sheedy (5 Caps); Uilisi Halaholo (*Uncapped).

Players unavailable for selection Dan Lydiate (released), Josh Navidi, Josh Macleod, Tomos Williams, Johnny Williams, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hallam Amos, Josh Adams.