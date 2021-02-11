You can get a free kit to protect against frozen and burst pipes, Welsh Water has said, as the cold snap continues to bring plunging temperatures and snow and the Met Office issues another weather warning of snow and ice for Pembrokeshire.

Nearly a quarter of respondents in a poll by YouGov said they had experienced frozen pipes in their home before, while 16% had experienced a burst pipe - which can cost thousands of pounds worth of damage.

However 40% of people didn't know how to lag outdoor pipes - which are most susceptible to freezing - and a total of 63% had never attempted this before.

Temperatures are set to continue to drop over the coming days, with the snow and ice warning in place overnight until 11am tomorrow (Friday).

When temperatures drop, the water in pipes and taps can freeze. Frozen water expands and can crack even in the strongest metal pipe. You may not notice this immediately, and only know you have a problem when the cracked pipe thaws and water starts leaking from it.

Welsh Water offers limited free lagging kits to customers to protect exposed pipes and outdoor taps, as well as hits and tips, which can be found on dwrcymru.com/coldweather.

When the weather's cold, water pipes and taps that are outdoors or in a cold place like a loft or garage, can freeze and burst – leaving homes and businesses with no water, no heating, or a costly flood.

Properties that are left empty for extended periods can also be at greater risk of freezing pipes, such as businesses or seasonal sites, like caravan parks.

"Welsh Water is working hard to make sure customers are aware of the simple things they can do to make sure their water keeps flowing during the cold weather," said Ian Christie, Welsh Water's Managing Director of Water Services.

"That is why we're asking people to check that their home or business is wrapped up and ready for winter by getting any outdoor pipes or taps lagged with a kit.

"It could help prevent a tremendous amount of inconvenience and expense – at the time of the year when you'd least want to face it.

According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), an average repair cost for damage caused by bursts pipes can be up to £7,000.

When a problem occurs on pipes in homes, it is the responsibility of the homeowner or landlord and so it's worth taking time to check they are well-insulated. The advice is also relevant to any type of property which might be left empty for a period of time over the winter.