ST DAVIDS' Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre is inviting people of all ages and abilities to celebrate St David's Day virtually this year by drawing a dragon to share via social media in a virtual dragon parade.
Oriel y Parc is challenging people to draw, create and make a special St David's Day dragon for a Digital Dragon Parade on Monday March 1, to celebrate the nation's patron saint and to fill social media feeds with positivity in a celebration of all things Welsh.
Oriel y Parc Manager, Claire Bates said:
"Located in the patron saint's city of St Davids in Pembrokeshire, Oriel y Parc would normally celebrate the special day by organising a Dragon Parade throughout the city.
"Local schoolchildren and community groups usually walk through the streets with specially created dragon sculptures to the beat of a marching band.
"Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this is not possible this year, so Oriel y Parc is urging people to stay home, design a dragon and celebrate St David's day digitally."
You can share your dragon creation with Oriel y Parc on social media on March 1 by using the hashtag #DragonParade via Oriel y Parc's Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
Alternatively you can email a picture of your dragon to: info@orielyparc.co.uk and Oriel y Parc will post it for you.
For more information about Oriel y Parc please visit www.orielyparc.co.uk.