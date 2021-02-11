TENBY Camera Club recently claimed victory in a seven-way Welsh club battle.
The Brian Jennings competition, held via Zoom, was hosted by Trostre Camera Club.
Each club submitted five images, and three of Tenby’s gained top scores, which was a notable triumph.
These were Charlie Kidd's stunning capture of a cuckoo and robin confrontation; Dave Bundock's appealing fur seal pup sheltering from the wind in South Georgia and Al Rees's action shot of a champion surfer.
The final score was 488 out of a possible 500.
The club also contested the Memorial Trophies Day, also via Zoom, which saw 21 Welsh camera clubs competing.
Tenby achieved a respectable joint fourth place in the colour section and a joint third in the mono section.