NATURAL Resources Wales (NRW) has responded to an application to develop marine energy testing sites in the Milford Haven Waterway.
Marine Energy Wales has applied to Pembrokeshire County Council for planning permission for marine energy testing areas in Warrior Way, Dale Roads and East Pickard Bay for a duration of up to 15 years.
The sites will enable technology developers to test their marine energy devices close to their base of operation.
They are part of a larger £60m marine energy project that will help tackle climate change, while reviving Pembrokeshire's economy in the wake of Covid-19.
Natural Resources Wales has now released its regulatory decision on the application.
NRW has issued regulatory approval and Environmental Impact Assessment consent for the project.
A written copy of the regulatory decision is available for public inspection on NRW's public register.
The regulatory decision is available for public inspection free of charge during normal office hours of 9am to 5pm at Cardiff Permitting Service, Natural Resources Wales, Cambria House, 29 Newport Rd, Cardiff CF240TP.
Copies of the regulatory decision may also be obtained from NRW's web page, naturalresources.wales or by emailing permittingconsultations@naturalresourceswales.gov.uk
If printed copies are requested, a charge not exceeding reasonable copying costs may be made.
