Local environmental campaigner and outdoors enthusiast Ann-Marie Peddle, from Llangwm, has set up Wild and Plastic Free, a new business based in Pembrokeshire that offers plastic-free products to aid a more sustainable and conscious way of shopping.

She personally chooses every product she stocks and sources each one from like minded eco-conscious companies. This provides peace of mind that every product including bamboo toothbrushes, kitchen utensils, bathroom supplies to hair and skincare is all plastic free, sustainably sourced, natural, kind to you and the environment.

Ann-Marie has lived in Pembrokeshire for six years, working as an outdoor instructor she has been passionately teaching others how important outside spaces are and educating people on how we can look after them. She has seen first-hand the increase of litter found in our beautiful wild places and aims to make a difference.

“The first lockdown really gave me time to think about where we live and how I could make a difference to the plastic waste seen daily in our towns and beaches. I would regularly walk out of my front door with a litter-picker, pair of gloves and bag and return with it full of rubbish, mostly plastics and in my heart of hearts, I knew that, when I went out the next day there would be more.

So, I decided the only way to really see a difference in the future, is to offer an alternative; a place where people could go, with complete confidence that the products they are purchasing are not only plastic-free but also kind to both themselves and the environment.”

To quote Sir David Attenborough: “Never before have we had such an awareness of what we are doing to the planet, and never before have we had the power to do something about that… The future of humanity and indeed, all life on earth, now depends on us.”

Ann-Marie adds: "We all have the power to make a difference. Just a few changes a week or one conscious decision adds up and is a strong step in the right direction."

Ann-Marie hopes her passion, enthusiasm will engage people to help meet her aim which is that Wild and Plastic Free can help others on an incredible but vital journey, for ourselves and the planet.

“This journey might start with small steps but will lead to huge leaps forward and the most rewarding adventure,” she said.

You can check out her website here: