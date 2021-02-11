STAY home and don’t travel to the Preseli Hills.

That’s the message from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Dyfed-Powys Police and Pembrokeshire County Council with more snow forecast in the coming days.

The appeal comes after hundreds of people headed to the Preselis when it snowed last month.

The current Alert Level 4 restrictions in Wales require people to stay at home and not to travel without reasonable excuse. Exercise should begin and end at home and you must not drive to a location away from home for this purpose, unless you need to due to specific health or mobility issues.

National Park authority north area ranger Richard Vaughan said: “Already this year hundreds of people have headed to Preselis after a period of snow. Despite the fact they should not have been there in the first place, people were trespassing on private land including fields where livestock is present and leaving litter behind for somebody else to clean up.

“There will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the snow on the Preselis once restrictions are lifted, but for now please stay home and protect each other, the emergency services and our farming communities.”

Superintendent of Pembrokeshire Division, Anthony Evans added: “We understand that this is a very difficult time for everyone, and that beauty spots such as the Preseli Hills are particularly tempting, especially with the forecast of snow. But there is very good reason for the level four restrictions and the requirement to stay at home.

“It’s been disappointing for officers carrying out high-visibility patrols in areas such as this, when they’ve seen scenes where hundreds of vehicles are present, and some had travelled considerable distances too.

“I must emphasise that everyone has a personal responsibility to adhere to Welsh Government essential travel lockdown restrictions at this time due to the risks posed. Where engagement with people fails, fixed penalty notices have and will be issued to blatant breaches.”

Cllr Phil Baker, Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for infrastructure, said: “Travelling to the Preseli Hills or anywhere else following snow fall is not essential travel, no matter how tempting. Driving in slippery conditions also makes the chances of being involving in an accident far greater at a time when our health services are already stretched.

“During snow and icy conditions our winter maintenance teams will be out gritting roads and inconsiderate parking also makes it far more difficult for them to carry out their important work.

“Please take responsibility for keeping yourself and your family safe by staying home and not putting others at risk should you break down or require rescue.”