ENFORCEMENT action against the Home Office over its use of Penally Camp has been reluctantly ruled out by Pembrokeshire County Council.
As the Western Telegraph reported last night, the Home Office intends to apply for a further six months' temporary consent to house asylum seekers in the camp.
There looks set to be a month's gap between the expiry of the existing consent on March 21 and the start of the subsequent consent.
In other circumstances, this would technically allow the council to take enforcement action.
However, a Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson confirmed this afternoon that this is not possible because the camp - previously in the hands of the Ministry of Defence - is on the Crown Estate.
He said:
“We have always challenged the Home Office as to the suitability of the accommodation.
“However, as the land is Crown Estate, the local authority is effectively unable to take any enforcement action.
“We understand that the Home Office will submit an application for planning permission to continue to use the Penally base for a further six months from March 2021 until September 2021."
In a statement issued after a virtual briefing with Penally Community Council and Tenby Town Council representatives last night, Wednesday February 10, the county council expressed its disappointment at the Home Office's late expression of intention for extended use of the camp, which they described as 'unsettling'.
Read the full story here:https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19080974.home-office-apply-planning-permission-six-months-use-penally-camp/
