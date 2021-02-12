News that Stena Line is suspending its Fishguard to Rosslare service for 10 days from Tuesday, February 15, is causing concern.

The news comes just a week after the Welsh Affairs Committee was told that freight at the port was down 50 percent on this time last year and that it would make economic and logistic sense to have just one port in Pembrokeshire operating a higher frequency freight service, rather than two.

The MV Stena Europe, which usually runs between Fishguard Harbour and Rosslare Europort, is being relocated to the Holyhead – Dublin route to cover for another ship undergoing repair.

Stena is reported as saying that the decision not to provide alternative cover between Pembrokeshire and Ireland is due to a lack of ferry capacity, as additional services are being laid on to meet the demand of transporting goods directly between the Irish Republic and continental Europe.

Mid and West Wales Labour Member of the Senedd, Eluned Morgan has expressed her concerns thar the service will be suspended for a period of up to 10 days in the coming weeks.

"Usually, Stena Line provides cover for the service between Fishguard and Rosslare when the normal ferry is not in service," said Ms Morgan.

"This latest decision on the back of cancelled sailings last month is very concerning. We've seen, as a result of the pandemic and the massive impact of Brexit slashing trade between Wales and Ireland, that our ferry services have been left in a vulnerable position."

"However, it isn't helpful for MPs to suggest we should cut our losses and only have one ferry port in Pembrokeshire. Where is the ambition in that? Where is the opportunity we were promised Brexit would herald?

"Now is the time both Simon Hart and Stephen Crabb stepped up and fought Pembrokeshire's corner.

"The alarm bells have been ringing for some time I'm afraid. They must make sure that the UK Government is fully aware of the uncertainty hanging over our ports which have been, and I believe must continue to be, important gateways to Europe and a vital part of our economic infrastructure."