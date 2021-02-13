A SPEED limit of 20mph is being proposed as part of traffic calming measures on a Pembroke road.
The safety plans are being put forward for Grove Hill by Pembrokeshire County Council.
The authority has published a draft order for the work, together with a map showing the length of road affected and the traffic calming proposed.
It can be seen online at pembrokeshire.gov.uk/TRO-public-notices. Any representations can be made on the online feedback form.
The work will include two pairs of ‘high speed cushions’ – one to the south of Grove Gardens and the other to the north of Grove Court Mews.
Also in the order is a southbound lane priority system north of the junction with Grove Drive, with a raised crossing table south-west of the junction with the A4139.