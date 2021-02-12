ALL Stars Cricket, a popular initiative for the sport's youngest players, is planning to return to the county this year, following a limited year in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The scheme is hoping to welcome back boys and girls from ages five to eight for a fantastic first cricket experience.
Run over eight weeks, All Stars Cricket is a mix of fun, activities and skills development, with every child kitted out with a free backpack full of goodies, including a cricket bat, ball, a personalised shirt and a cap.
This year will also see the launch of Dynamos Cricket, a brand-new programme for eight to11 year olds.
"I'm looking forward to working with clubs across the county to get both programmes going, in line with all necessary Covid-safe measures, and there have been some great developments this year," said Martin Jones, Sport Pembrokeshire's cricket development officer.
"We're gearing up to get underway in May, subject to the Welsh Government restrictions in place at the time and Cricket Wales clearance, and more information will be going out to clubs this week."
Cricket development is a key priority for Sport Pembrokeshire, providing a fun and safe environment for children, while aiming to increase participation, grow club membership, develop the workforce and promote equity, secure funding and build strong partnerships.
For more information, contact Martin Jones at Martin.Jones@pembrokeshire.gov.uk, visit the Sport Pembrokeshire website at pembrokeshire.gov.uk/sport-pembrokeshire, or go to cricketwales.org.uk.