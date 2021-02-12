THE Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales (WTSWW) is branching out to create a 193 acre forest in north Pembrokeshire, one of the last surviving fragments of Welsh rainforest and home to several rare species.

The trust already owns the 160 acre Pengelli Forest National Nature Reserve near Crymych. It is now hoping to buy the neighbouring 33 acre Pencnwc Mawr Wood.

The trust says the larger combined reserve would be an invaluable step towards ensuring a much more resilient, secure and species-rich future for these forests and their surrounds.

The project is also the first step of the combined Wildlife Trusts' target to restore 30% of land and sea for nature by 2030.

It is currently fundraising to raise £150,000 to purchase and secure the future of this precious woodland through the #PencnwcAppeal.

The purchase will not only protect Pencnwc for nature but also create a special opportunity to establish and sympathetically manage an enlarged woodland reserve encompassing Pencnwc Mawr and Pengelli.

"We all know that wildlife is in peril, and that we are rapidly losing our precious species and habitats," said Sarah Kessell, chief executive of WTSWW.

"The Wildlife Trusts have an ambitious but essential target to restore 30% of land and sea for nature by 2030.

"Our first step will be the purchase of Pencnwc. If we fail, the woodland is in danger of being managed in ways which could seriously damage its wildlife and threaten our neighbouring nature reserve. Please help us in our mission to bring back wildlife by supporting our appeal".

Pencnwc and Pengelli are very special places. They are exceptional surviving fragments of the rainforest that once extended along the western uplands and deep river valleys of Wales.

The trust says that fragmentation is one of the greatest threats to the survival of our native woodland.

In the extended forest reserve created by linking Pencnwc and Pengelli, WTSWW would be able to safeguard the habitat and many vulnerable species including the rare barbastelle bat, the visiting greater horseshoe bats, breeding populations of dormice, together with the woodland birds and butterflies, particularly the silver-washed fritillary.

Their long term survival can only be ensured if they have the space to breed, forage and prosper.

The trust hopes that the purchase of Pencnwc can provide the catalyst which will help to encourage local people, farmers and other land owners to gently transform their landscape to meet their ambitions for a more natural, sustainable and safer environment – a better place for wildlife and people.

Donations to support WTSWW with their #PencwncAppeal can made via the Trust's website – www.welshwildlife.org