The council will lobby government for stronger regulation of fireworks and supports a move to improve controls on the promotion and management of public displays.

Carmarthenshire County Council recently gave its support to an RSPCA backed motion calling on the local authority to ensure all public fireworks displays are advertised in advance to allow pet owners to prepare.

Plans were also proposed for a local public awareness campaign, to encourage local suppliers to stock quieter fireworks, and for the council to write to both the Welsh and UK Governments to utilise tools at their disposal to mitigate animal welfare risks including a limit on the maximum noise level of fireworks.

It was the tenth local authority to give its backing with Cllr Guy Woodham bringing a similar motion to Pembrokeshire County Council which will be discussed by cabinet to Monday (February 15).

The Welsh Government Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs will be meeting shortly with the UK Government and Scottish Ministers responsible for fireworks regulations to discuss a way forward.

A report to cabinet states that public firework displays do not need a Temporary Event Notice unless other regulated entertainment is taking place so there was limits on enforcing advertising in advance and the terms proposed by the motion would likely be considered under amendment of existing legislation.

“However, the council could commit to carry out a communications awareness campaign around certain times of year, namely November and/or December,” it adds.

Cabinet is recommended to support the Notice of Motion to improve controls on the promotion and management of public firework displays and agree to lobby Welsh and UK governments for stronger regulation of fireworks.