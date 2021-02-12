PEMBROKESHIRE man David Adams will take temporary charge of the Wales Women’s football squad as their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Round get underway.

A 26-player squad has been selected for their training camp at the Vale Resort from 15-20 February, and will feature an almost full strength Wales squad, which includes captain Sophie Ingle.

The camp will be the first time the squad has been together since the departure of Jayne Ludlow as national team manager, and an interim coaching group, led by FAW Technical Director Adams, will take charge of the squad as the recruitment process for a new manager progresses.

Adams, who hails from Haverfordwest, will be assisted by Wales Men’s Under 18s manager Matty Jones, and the recently retired Wales centurion Loren Dykes for the duration of the camp.

The week will be the start of preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying campaign, which is due to start in September, following the draw on 30 April, with friendly matches prior to the start of the campaign set to be announced in due course.

“I’m very excited to be involved for this camp, along with the rest of the coaching team,” said Adams, who succeeded Osian Roberts as the FAW Technical Director in October 2019.

“We plan to keep it an elite and enjoyable environment for the players, working on targets for each individual as they start to look ahead to the upcoming World Cup campaign.”

A well respected coach and technician, Adams achieved his UEFA Pro Licence in 2011, and has been a senior FAW Coach Educator for more than 10 years, having achieved a PhD from South Wales University in 2018, and been employed as a Principal Lecturer at the University.

He was Head of Coaching at Swansea City FC from 2014 to 2017, overseeing the development of a talented crop of players, including Wales stars Dan James, Connor Roberts and Joe Rodon - winning the U23's National Championships and developing a Category One Academy programme.

During the 2015/16 season, he became Joint Manager with Alan Curtis, guiding Swansea to a very impressive 12th place in the Premier League, and he was also Head of Coaching and Player Development at Everton, and assistant to Garry Monk at Middlesbrough.

On his appointment as FAW Technical Director, Adams was tasked with building on the success of the world-class coach education programmes designed by Osian Roberts, improving player progression and supporting the development of grass roots football.

The 26-player Wales Women’s squad is:

Laura O’SULLIVAN (Cardiff City Ladies), Claire SKINNER (Swansea City), Olivia CLARK (Coventry United), Poppy SOPER (Plymouth Argyle), Rhiannon ROBERTS (Liverpool), Gemma EVANS (Bristol City), Maria FRANCIS-JONES (Cardiff City Ladies), Charlie ESTCOURT (London Bees), Hayley LADD (Manchester United), Josie GREEN (Tottenham Hotspur), Nadia LAWRENCE (Cardiff City Ladies), Elise HUGHES (Blackburn Rovers- On loan from Everton), Anna FILBEY (Celtic- On loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Sophie INGLE (Chelsea), Angharad JAMES (Reading), Jess FISHLOCK (Reading- On loan from OL Reign), Carrie JONES (Manchester United), Kylie NOLAN (Cardiff City Ladies), Chloe WILLIAMS (Manchester United), Kayleigh GREEN (Brighton & Hove Albion), Natasha HARDING (Reading), Rachel ROWE (Reading), Helen Ward (London Bees- Dual contract with Watford), Lily WOODHAM (Reading), Georgia WALTERS (Blackburn Rovers), Ffion MORGAN (Crystal Palace).