HAVERFORDWEST County fans are being encouraged to give blood as part of the Blood, Sweat and Cheers campaign in Pembrokeshire.

The Welsh Blood Service has partnered with the FAW's JD Cymru Leagues and Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League to launch a brand-new campaign to encourage footie fans to donate blood this season and to help save lives in the local community.

Through the Blood, Sweat and Cheers campaign, clubs are being encouraged by the Welsh Blood Service to engage with their supporters and local communities to promote the importance of giving blood and signing up football fans to save thousands of lives.

Every single day the Welsh Blood Service needs to collect 350 blood donations to supply hospitals with enough blood for patients.

In its new role as the official community partner of the FAW's Cymru Leagues and Welsh Premier Women's League, the service is hoping to achieve its goal of signing 11,000 new blood donors in 2021.

Clubs are asking supporters to cheer their team on by making a potentially lifesaving blood donation. Blood donation sessions have continued across Wales throughout the pandemic with additional safety measures introduced.

"These football clubs have a huge connection with their local communities and we really hope that our campaign will inspire fans to drop into a local donation centre," said Professor Donna Mead, chair of Velindre University NHS Trust.

"Every single blood donation has the power to save up to three lives and there are plenty of upcoming donation fixtures that football fans can play a part in."

Stephen Williams, Chairman of the National Leagues Board, added:

"We know football clubs across all levels of the game are often at the heart of their communities and during what continues to be a difficult time for all, we are grateful to provide clubs and fans an opportunity to play an important role for their club when many clubs aren't currently playing."

The Welsh Blood Service has introduced a new function on its website which will allow fans from clubs across Wales to click on their club's emblem and view a list of upcoming donation centres local to them. To learn more about those sessions or donating blood, visit wbs.wales/football and enter your postcode to find all donation sessions in your area.