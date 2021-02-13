Plans to charge Pembrokeshire school pupils for concessionary bus passes have been altered so only new passengers have to pay according to a report to cabinet next week.
In 2019 it was decided that a charge of £1 each way would be charged to pupils not entitled to free school transport – either because they lived within a distance of two or three miles or went to an out of catchment school – with its introduction delayed due to the pandemic.
A report to Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet meeting on Monday, February 15 is recommending that the charges be applicable to those who have not had a concessionary bus pass before “and are therefore in a position of make an informed decision regarding whether or not they wish to send their child to an out-of-catchment school and pay the charge.”
The proposal follows a review the introduction of charges in light of the impact of Covid-19, requested by cabinet in October 2020.
“Whilst this will mean that the contribution received by the proposal will be less than that previously budgeted, this will ensure the impact on families is significantly reduced,” it states.