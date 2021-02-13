HYWEL Dda health authority has now delivered more than 81,000 coronavirus vaccinations – which works out at 21.1 per cent of the population in Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

The latest figures released today (Wednesday, February 10) now stands at 81,562, with 28,639 people vaccinated in the past seven days.

In priority group one, 2,409 care home residents (93.3 per cent) have been vaccinated along with 3,036 care home workers (86.9 per cent).

In group two, of those aged 80 and over, 21,490 people (94.6 per cent) have been vaccinated, along with 20,902 (99.5 per cent) health and social care workers.

Group three figures show 12,471 (63.9 perc cent) of those aged 75 and over, while in group four 14,558 (55.4 per cent) of those aged 70 and over have been vaccinated.

A total of 4,250 people (42.9 per cent) in the clinically extremely vulnerable group have been vaccinated, along with 1,464 (1.2 per cent).

On a county-by-county basis, the figures are: Carmarthenshire 39,485 (20.9 per cent); Ceredigion 14,621 (20.1 per cent) and Pembrokeshire 24,447 (19.4 per cent), plus 2,538 unallocated.

Steve Moore, chief executive of Hywel Dda UHB, said: “With thanks to hard work and dedication of vaccination teams, GP practices and volunteers across the three counties, we are on target to offer all care home residents and staff; frontline health and social care staff; everyone over 70; and everyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable, a vaccination by Monday, February 15.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the thousands of people in our community who have accepted a vaccine invitation. To see over 90 per cent of people in some priority groups take up the vaccine is amazing.

“We hope to see these high numbers of people choosing to protect themselves with a vaccine continue as we now look towards our next milestone of offering a vaccine to everyone over 50 and everyone who is at-risk because they have an underlying health condition by Easter.

“Let’s keep Hywel Dda safe. Thank you.”