Over a quarter of the Welsh population deals with arthritis - an umbrella term that includes more than 200 conditions including lupus, osteoporosis and many more.
Cymru Versus Arthritis has been busy creating new ways to support those suffering with these diseases. As part of the Cwtch (Communities Working Together Can Help) Cymru Project it has recently set up virtual meetings with people from around Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion consisted of a variety of activities - including chair-based yoga and cookery demonstrations.
The aim of these meetings is to encourage those who suffer with arthritis and those who offer them support, to learn more about pain management, self management, and physical activity.
Other ways that Cwtch Cymru is providing support and healthcare is by following plans to set up new voluntary opportunities with local organisations, and continuing these workshops and information hubs.
This way it can help these people make difficult decisions together, while being supported with all the information and choices they may need.
The next virtual meeting the project is holding will be on March 24, from 10-noon. The event will provide information about both Cymru Versus Arthritis and the CWTCH Cymru Project. Anyone from the public is welcome to join the meeting, and guest speakers including a physiotherapist and a volunteer from Cymru Versus Arthritis will be in attendance.