Tenby’s former lifeboat station lease is set to be granted to the RNLI according to a report to cabinet next week.
If approved, the terms for the lease will be delegated to the director for community services Dr Steven Jones and income ring-fenced for capital works within Tenby harbour.
The leasehold disposal included the former lifeboat station and part of Castle Beach next to the slipway to the RNLI for use by the in-shore lifeboat.
A report to cabinet on Monday, February 15 states that the freehold of the current inshore lifeboat station is owned by the council and leased to the RNLI but space issues and the threat of cliff falls, which caused a temporary relocation to South Beach recently, led to a request to use the Castle Beach station.
“The former lifeboat station building was constructed in 1895 and was operated by the RNLI until 1905. The property previously benefited from a 31 ft wooden slipway, the RNLI wish to reconstruct something similar and have secured planning consent from PCNPA for a new slipway,” the report states.
It adds that provisional terms have been agreed which include full repairing and insuring lease of 125 years, at a rate to be finalised, to facilitate the relocation of the inshore lifeboat station.