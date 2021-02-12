TEENAGE karting star Harri Reynolds is to move up to car racing for the 2021 season after impressing at a UK motorsport challenge.

The 14-year-old from Narberth - who has been making a name for himself these past few seasons in Britain and European Kart racing – is to up his career a gear by contesting the Ginetta Junior Championship.

An intense three-day competition in mid December saw 65 young drivers battle it out at Ginetta’s own test track, Blyton Park in Lincolnshire.

Competing for one of the biggest prizes in UK motorsport, the entrants completed a number of driving, fitness and media assessments, with Harri doing remarkably well to make it into the final four.

As a result his dad Julian Reynolds – himself a successful driver at the wheel in his career in special stage rallying – found himself in discussion with teams that were running cars in the 2021 championship.

That grid will now see Harri driving in the Ginetta Junior Championship with Assetto Motorsport this year.

The championship is a support series for the British Touring Car Championship and all the Sunday races are shown live.

Julian said: "Despite not winning, Harri made a good impression and a few teams were keen for him to race this year, and somehow it all came together”.

Harri has made a name for himself in UK Minimax karting, including being the top rookie in the 2019 British Kart Championship.

Jim Edwards, team manager said “The team at Assetto Motorsport had a great season last year and can’t wait to see what we can achieve in 2021.

"Our expanded team will be targeting podium finishes, and we are excited to welcome Harri Reynolds to the team.

"His raw speed immediately caught our attention during the Scholarship.

"Harri has had a successful karting background and we are looking forward to helping him to continue this in Ginetta Juniors.”

The Ginetta Junior Championship is the UK’s longest running and most prestigious Junior series, offering the first step on the motorsport ladder for 14 to17-year-old racing drivers as they compete on the support bill for the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC)

The nine Ginetta Junior Championship rounds – all supporting the BTCC are Thruxton – 08/09 May, Snetterton – 15/16 May, Brands Hatch – 12/13 June, Oulton Park – 31 July/01 August, Knockhill – 14/15 August, Thruxton – 28/29 August, Silverstone – 25/26 September , Donington Park - 9/10 October and Brands Hatch (GP) – 23/24 October .