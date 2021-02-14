A FOX has been killed by dogs and more vandalism has taken place at the Welsh Wildlife Centre at Cilgerran.

The body of the fox, which had been ripped apart by dogs, was found near the willow badger sculpture.

And there has been more anti-social behaviour at the Teifi Marshes nature reserve site, with CCTV capturing pieces of timber, concrete blocks, boardwalk materials and rocks being thrown into the Kingfisher pool and the small pond in front of the Wildlife Centre at 5.30pm yesterday evening (Thursday, February 11).

And now the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales is asking local people to be its eyes and ears to help catch those responsible.

A spokesperson said: “More mindless vandalism occurred yesterday evening at 5.30pm on the nature reserve. Pieces of timber, concrete blocks, boardwalk materials and rocks were thrown into the Kingfisher pool and the small pond in front of the Wildlife Centre.

“Both pools were frozen and so most of the evidence remains on the surface. CCTV has captured those responsible and the police have been informed.

“Please be aware that we are monitoring the reserve. Better yet still, we need members of the public to be our eyes on the ground when no staff are on site.

“There has also been an increase in dog walkers not keeping their animals on leads at all times and becoming abusive to staff.

“Please show some respect when visiting the nature reserve. We thank those dog owners who do adhere to the rules when on site.

“Another sad incident also occurred last night where a dead fox was found near the willow badger sculpture, ripped apart by dogs. What is the world coming to?”

The Wildlife Centre has been plagued by problems over the last few years. Arsonists destroyed the Kingfisher hide in 2019, with another hide completely destroyed back in 2015.

The huge willow badger has been damaged and there has been persistent problems with anti-social behaviour. Police have stepped up patrols in the area.