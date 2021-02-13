Budget supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl were this week named the cheapest supermarkets in the UK by consumer comparison site Which?.

But that doesn't mean the rival supermarket chains are resting on their laurels. They have revealed a range of new products being made available this weekend.

Here is a rounded-up of some of the best deals you can find.

LIDL

If you have started exercising more in lockdown, Lidl is this week releasing a range of sportwear products to help you reach your goals.

These include:

Silvercrest True Wireless In-Ear Headphones. (Lidl)

Available in a range of colours including red, blue and white these Silvercrest True Wireless In-Ear Headphones are great for listening to music and managing calls while excercising. With a three-year warranty they are available for £24.99.

Crivit Ab Exerciser. (Lidl)

This multifunctional Crivit Ab Exerciser can be reversed and used for push-ups and dips, is available in Lidl for £14.99.

Sensiplast Back Brace. (Lidl)

If you have muscle and joint pains when excercising Lidl are selling a range of races for wrists, knees and your back. The Sensiplast Back Brace is available for £12.99.

Find more deals at Lidl.co.uk.

Aldi

This weekend Aldi are releasing a range of kitchen products to help make cooking easier at home amid lockdown.

These include:

Kirkton House Cheese Box Grater. (Aldi)

The Kirkton House Cheese Box Grater has already sold out online but will be available in store from February 14, so keep an eye out on your weekly shop. It will set you back just £1.99.

Black Terrazzo Work Top Saver. (Aldi)

This stain-resistant, tempered glass work surface with anti-slip feet will be available for £3.99.

Kirkton House Bamboo Cutlery Tray. (Aldi)

This Kirkton House Bamboo Cutlery Tray is sold out online but is available in store from February 14 and will cost £9.99.

Find out more at Aldi.co.uk.​