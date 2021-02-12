POSTMAN Cefin Vaughan has delivered nearly £3,000 to a mental health charity thanks to his summer lockdown superhero antics.
Cefin brought a smile to the faces of his customers when he donned outfits which included a leprechaun, Captain America, a Gladiator, Merlin the Wizard, Spiderman and, of course, Superman while on his rounds in Efailwen and Mynachlogddu.
He and his colleagues from Narberth's Royal Mail Delivery Office hit the headlines with their crazy costumes.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18483912.superman-maenclochog-pirate-landshipping-just-uniform-day-pembrokeshire-posties/
Cefin had so many outfits that he decided to go one step further and create a calendar featuring his fun fancy dress.
The sales of the calendars raised the first class total of £2,970 which has now been presented to Mind Cymru.
Launching the calendar on Facebook, Cefin said: "So when someone asked me in the Glandy Cross shop how many costumes I have, I counted up to (at the time) 12 costumes.
"The response I got was 'you have enough to make a calendar there' and that made me think, with the year we've had, mental health is going to be and is a serious subject.
"So, why not make a calendar of me and aim to sell calendars to raise money for Mind Cymru?
"Thanks to Royal Mail, Rob Caffi Beca and Carwyn Glandy Cross shop for their support in sponsoring this calendar.
"Thanks also to Kathryn from Pro Print Carmarthen for printing and designing the calendar."
Cefin, who lives in Boncath, made the virtual presentation to Mind Cymru's Lucy Lloyd with the help of his two-year-old daughter, Megan Liwsi.