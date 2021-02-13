Buying a property for under £100,000 in the Pembrokeshire area is readily affordable. Depending on what type of property you would like to invest in leaves you with different benefits.
Pembroke and Haverfordwest tend to offer a lot of deals on flats within their town. For instance, there is a two bed flat in the main street of Pembroke that needs a little renovation work, but can be seen as a bargain costing only £85,000 in an area with an average flat selling rate of £110,000.
On the other hand, if you are looking for more of a family home Milford Haven has a lot to offer. There are deals combining your essential garden space, parking, and sizable bedrooms with a price tag of £95,000.
Perhaps the opportunity to buy a restaurant in Tenby may interest you. ‘The Blue Ball’ is situated within the old town walls of Tenby, and is being sold for £90,000. With the likes of travelling abroad looking less and less likely again this year, a new investment into UK holiday making maybe an idea.
Finally, with general property prices growing by 7.6% in the last year, buying and building your own home maybe something to look into. The Pembroke Dock area holds a building plot with planning consent looking onto the River Cleddau.
To find out more about these properties visit house hunting website ‘Zoopla’.
Source: GOV.UK