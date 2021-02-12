A BURTON woman has raised more than £2,000 for Ty Hafan by taking on a 2000-mile lockdown walk.

My name is Tricia Jones started a walking challenge during the first lockdown in March 2020.

Since then she has covered between six and eight miles a day in all sorts of weather, completing her 2000 mile goal last Wednesday.

Trisha has been fundraising for Ty Hafan for about 15 years and formed the Burton Friends of Ty Hafan group which over the years has raised more than £50,000 for the children's hospice.

Her fundraising all started with a story in the Western Telegraph.

"My daughter Emma used to work as a reporter for the Western Telegraph," explained Trisha.

"She was covering a Ty Hafan fundraiser in Milford Haven and I went along with her. I got talking to people and thought 'what a wonderful charity this is'. I asked them if I could be involved and it went from there."

Trisha has walked the equivalent distance of from Pembrokeshire to Prague and back since the beginning of the first lockdown.

"It has been harder over the winter months because the days have been shorter," she said.

"I've been trying to fit my walking around the weather; I've had many soakings but it's been fun."

Trisha's justgiving page remains open at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/patricia-jones25.

"Ty Hafan is a wonderful charity that cares for young people with life limiting illnesses and supports their families," said Trisha.

"As with all charities at the moment they are struggling to raise vital funds in these difficult and challenging times."

Ty Hafan's head of community fundraising and engagement, Paula Langston, added:

"We would like to say a huge thank you to Tricia for her amazing fundraising efforts," she said.

"Walking 2,000 miles during lockdown is an incredible feat and to have raised more than £2,000 in the process is a wonderful achievement.

"Tricia, and her fellow fundraisers in the Burton Friends of Tŷ Hafan group, have been a huge source of support to us at Tŷ Hafan for more than 15 years, during which they have raised more than £50,000 for us. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts."