Pembrokeshire County Council Leader David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update.

“This week we have experienced a really cold spell of weather, crisp dry days but very cold.

“Our gritting crews have been working hard every day as part of our winter maintenance action –a huge thank you to the drivers and everyone involved with this operation.

“The authority is still supporting the vaccination centres in partnership with the health board and I am pleased to hear the progress being made with vaccinations across the county.

“The Neyland Community Hub is also now being used as a mass vaccination centre for patients of the Neyland and Johnston doctors’ surgery.

“It’s great to see this impressive new facility being used for this vital work. Our teams have been helping with extra signage for the hub and gritting.

“As of Wednesday, 24,447 people in Pembrokeshire had received their first dose of a vaccine. It’s fantastic to see these numbers rising all the time and this is now 19.4 per cent of the county’s population that has had their first dose.

“Across the Hywel Dda region 81,562 people have had their first dose. This is so encouraging for the future.

“Also important is the news that more than 93 per cent of care home residents and almost 87 per cent of care home staff across the region have been protected.

“The numbers of people vaccinated are going up all the time and we should all be proud of this effort.

“We should also be proud that all of how our efforts to follow the rules are also paying off.

“This lockdown period has been difficult, but the rules are in place to protect lives and we are seeing rates of infection fall steadily.

“Now we have to keep going. This no time to take our eye off the ball.

“Every time I read or hear that someone has lost their fight against Covid is so upsetting. This pandemic has no boundaries, so we still need to stay safe and adhere to the advice.

“Unfortunately, I’m still receiving feedback that people are regrettably driving to beauty spots rather than exercising from home.

“I urge everyone to please stay at home as much as possible and exercise from home – avoiding mixing with others is the best way to slow the spread.