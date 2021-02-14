HUNDREDS of red hearts are showing the love and sharing the 'keep safe' message in Narberth this Valentine's Day.

The distinctive outlines on windows are the creations of none other than the town's Rainbow Fairy, artist Diana Brook.

Diana has now raised over £7,000 for Leukaemia UK with her lockdown artwork, which began at the start of the pandemic with rainbows in tribute to the NHS.

Pumpkin pictures for Hallowe'en followed a summer of rainbows, with snowflakes at Christmas.

The winter and public demand brought a change of transport for Diana, who swapped her bike for an electric scooter.

Now she's looking ahead to Easter when yellow chicks galore could well be the next symbol of the season.

Diana has painted her three hearts and 'keep safe' message on about 200 houses around Narberth to mark St Dwynwen's Day in January and today's Valentine's Day.

"It's been a real challenge," she admitted.

"The recent temperatures have made even taking the lids off my pens a daunting task. "It has been so, so cold - very different to the warm summer days painting rainbows.

"I have also been repainting the rainbows on some windows, if requested, and in my recent ventures, one house asked me to repaint the rainbow, pumpkin, snowflake and hearts.

"The hearts, as with all of the other designs, have been painted to take away. These have been collected as supporters of the Rainbow Fairy drive through Narberth or have been posted out much further afield."

Diana thanked the High Street businesses in Narberth for their support - even those who have been unable to open.

Costcutters, amongst other businesses, donated £50 for their artwork, and hearts have also been painted on White Bride, the Bargain Box, Begelly Beads, Wisebuys, The Angel, Joss the Butcher and Andrew Rees.

Diana added: "The money that we have raised for Leukaemia Uk has reached £7,130 which is amazing. I would love to get to £10,000.

"The people of Narberth are already second guessing the next thing to be painted and those who have all four are leaving spaces on their windows for the future paintings, allocating a space for each design.

"Easter next........that will take us to a year since the first rainbow was painted at the end of March 2020. Look out for Easter chicks.

"I really had no idea that I would still be getting out and about in my lovely town so many months later.