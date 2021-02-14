PEMBROKESHIRE Liberal Democrats have called on Britain to re-join the European Single Market and Customs Union.
This follows what the Liberal Democrats say is the damage which the hard Brexit is causing UK trade, citing a reduction in Rosslare’s UK ferry traffic by 49 per cent since we left the Single Market and Customs Union at the beginning of January.
There have been calls for Pembrokeshire to close one of our ferry ports in Fishguard or Pembroke Dock, which the Liberal Democrats strongly oppose.
In an interview with The New European, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey stated: “Britain would be better now if we could get back into the single market and back into the customs union. That’s what should happen now”.
He added: “We’ve got the deepest recession in 300 years and the Conservatives’ solution to this is to introduce the worst trade deal ever.”
Alistair Cameron, Welsh Lib Dem Senedd candidate for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, said:
“Since leaving the single market and customs union, we have seen damage to our farming, fishing and manufacturing industries. We now have the threat of losing one of Pembrokeshire’s two ferry ports leading to further job losses. We need to apply immediately to re-join the single market and customs union in order to minimise the damage.”
Tina Roberts, Welsh Lib Dem Senedd candidate for Preseli Pembrokeshire, added:
“Those who voted to leave did not vote to make ourselves poorer or to lose jobs. The further we allow ourselves to dilute our food standards the more complicated and costly exporting outside our own borders becomes for our Welsh agricultural sector. We cannot afford to wait any longer to undo the damage of this hard Brexit.”
