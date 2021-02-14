The Penally asylum seekers camp is the responsibility of the Home Office, not the Welsh Government, Deputy Minister and Chief Whip, Jane Hutt has said.

Following concerns about the controversial camp, South Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen West MP - and Secretary of State for Wales - Simon Hart has previously told Penally villagers that he has repeated his plea to the Welsh Government to find alternative dispersal accommodation for the camp's residents.

He hopes that this may enable the closure of the camp earlier than expected.

He said in a recent update: "As you know, I wrote to Welsh Government just before Christmas requesting its support in providing alternative accommodation for the occupants with a view to getting the camp closed as soon as possible.

"I was disappointed that Welsh Government replied saying it could not help, despite its Nation of Sanctuary policy plan to 'Provide coordination and leadership in relation to the resettlement and integration of refugees and asylum seekers in Wales.'

"We have now made a repeated request to the Welsh Government to support us in finding alternative accommodation for asylum seekers, in line with their own policy, and in doing so hasten the closure of Penally camp.

"I appreciate that it is the Home Office that took the initial decision and that we all want outcomes rather than discussions, but we will be able to achieve these more quickly if we can work together to find alternatives."

Welsh Government deputy minister and chief whip, Jane Hutt, said: “It’s time for the Secretary of State for Wales to read the devolution settlement as the powers he is asking us to use are simply not devolved. Asylum Seeker accommodation is squarely the responsibility and function of the UK Government which Simon Hart MP himself has acknowledged.

“He has also acknowledged that it was the Home Office, his UK Government, that took the decision to use this camp for asylum accommodation. This was done without consultation with the Welsh Government, the local community or local services and from the beginning we have made it clear that the use of Penally Military Camp was entirely unacceptable and inhumane.

“Wales is a Nation of Sanctuary and we are working to support Asylum Seekers and ensure their safety and wellbeing in our dispersal areas across Wales. Only the UK Government has the legal power to provide accommodation for asylum seekers.

“Nevertheless, we are working closely with Welsh local authorities to try to find appropriate solutions. The Penally camp is unsuitable and unsafe and must close urgently.

“The priority of the Welsh Government is clear.

“We must ensure those in the camp and the surrounding community are kept safe, that they are treated with dignity and that community cohesion can be repaired following this disruptive decision.

“We would urge the Secretary of State to focus his efforts on getting his own Home Office in order.”

Simon Hart MP has been contacted for a comment.