A new – as yet unnamed – site for the county’s waste and recycling facility is being sought to replace the temporary centre in Pembroke Dock.
Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet is being asked to approve “the acquisition of land for a long term facility for Waste and Recycling, including a Waste Transfer Station and a Waste Recycling Centre” at its meeting on Monday (February 15).
A report states that a decision to move existing waste and recycling collection facilities was made in 2018 with a large number of locations being considered.
However, due to different factors, including significant timescales, an “interim solution” was set up a at a former private waste management contractor site in 2019.
“Strategic development plans” for the site means the council needs to find a longer term solution and has been looking for a site big enough for a new waste and recycling facility and the relocation of the existing waste fleet, currently operating from Thornton Business Park.
A preferred site has been identified, the report adds, with further details about it and capital funding bids made included in exempt documents not included with the public agenda.
The report recommends “that Cabinet approve the acquisition of the preferred site, and that the negotiation and agreement of the heads of terms to be delegated to the Director of Community Services.”
