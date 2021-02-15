PRISON and immigration inspectors are making their visit to Penally Camp this week.
Asylum seekers in residence and staff from Clearsprings UK, which is providing the accommodation on behalf of the Home Office,will be interviewed as part of the inspection.
The inspectors are from the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration (ICIBI) - which is an independent monitoring body of the Home Office - and Her Majesty's Inspector of Prisons (HMIP).
Napier Barracks in Folkestone, Kent - another former Military of Defence facility currently being used to house asylum seekers - will also be inspected this week.
As the Western Telegraph previously reported, members of the public are also invited to submit their observations by this Friday, February 19.
Informing people of the arrangements, the UK Government stated on its website:
"HMIP’s involvement will enable ICIBI’s inspection to progress at pace, without having to divert resources from other ‘live’ inspections, and it will also mean that ICIBI can benefit from HMIP’s knowledge and experience of inspecting large institutional settings, particularly during the current pandemic.
The government stated that the inspection visits will comprise:
- interviews with accommodation service provider staff and any other persons providing onsite services to the residents
- interviews with residents
- a review of relevant locally-held documentary evidence (e.g. local rules, information, risk assessments, complaints logs, etc.)
- an assessment of the premises and onsite facilities
- separate short surveys of staff and residents (distributed in advance of the visits).
"Following the site visits, HMIP will produce a written report of its findings which will be appended to ICIBI’s inspection report for publication by the Home Secretary in due course.
"As with all ICIBI inspections, the Independent Chief Inspector will raise any matters requiring urgent attention with the Home Office, or directly with ministers, in advance of submitting his full inspection report."
*The call for evidence from the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration will remain open until February 19, and anyone with relevant knowledge or experience can do so via chiefinspector@icibi.gov.uk
