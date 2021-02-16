Following the success of the Gwreiddiau/Roots education project during 2020, South Hook LNG and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust are continuing their partnership for a second year.

Working with primary school pupils in the Milford Haven area, the project aims to boost children’s knowledge of natural produce and the food networks that exist in our local communities.

Delivered by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, this year’s programme will build on the successes of 2020, which despite the challenges of the pandemic, saw pupils from five schools experience the value of outdoor learning.

From farm visits, apple picking and chutney-making to habitat studies and the establishment of growing and outdoor learning spaces in school grounds, children have embraced the opportunity to explore the natural environment and the many food networks that exist here in Pembrokeshire.

Nichola Couceiro of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust said: “We’re looking forward to providing more exciting opportunities for learners in 2021, building on the ‘real world learning’ of last year which saw children discovering how food is produced locally and getting involved in practical projects in their school grounds.”

The schools participating in the Gwreiddiau/Roots project are Gelliswick VC School, Coastlands CP, St Francis, Johnston CP and Neyland Community School.

“The engagement that Roots achieved last year, through the dedication of the team at Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust, was incredibly valuable for local children and the wider community.

“We are pleased to be continuing funding support for this project and look forward to what will hopefully be an even more interactive programme, this year” commented South Hook LNG’s PR Manager, Mariam Dalziel.

To learn more about outdoor learning programmes available to schools, go to www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/for-schools-and-educators.