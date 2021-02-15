With the concerns over significantly reduced freight a Pembrokeshire's ports, one local employer has confirmed its commitment to extending the services it offers.

As the Western Telegraph reported last week, freight at Pembrokeshire's ports is down post Brexit. With hauliers eschewing the land bridge and associated piles of paperwork for direct crossings from Rosslare Eurport to the continent.

Last week Glenn Carr, manager, of Rosslare Europort said that Wales would be better served by Pembrokeshire having one ferry port with back-to-back sailings.

The UK government's Welsh Affairs Committee heard that sailings from Fishguard ferry port were down by 50 percent on this time last year and that it would make logistic and economical sense for the county to have just one ferry port.

However, Williams Shipping, a marine and logistics company providing key services to the marine energy sector and a recognised supplier to the Port of Milford Haven, has reaffirmed its commitment to continued investment in the Pembroke area to support local industries and contribute to drive the marine economy.

The company has been a major presence in Pembroke Port since 2004, providing vessel charter and marine and port services through a modern and versatile fleet of vessels, barges, marine equipment and crawler cranes based at the port, together with onward transportation and logistics services across Wales and around the UK and Irish coast.

"We are committed to extending Williams Shipping services at Pembroke Port," confirmed managing director Philip Williams.

"We provide a wide range of marine services to major industries on the Milford Haven Waterway and will continue our programme of continuous improvement for our customers."

This month the company will announce further expansion of its port services, including both quayside improvements and passenger facilities. A 22m Multicat will be based in the Haven to service the jetties and a newly upgraded 70 tonne Kobelco hydraulic crawler crane will be made permanently available.

"We have unparalleled experience in supporting and servicing renewable off-shore industry innovations, including wave, tide and wind energy projects," said Mr Williams.

"Our [Renewables] site gives us the chance to explain to the industry what we can do and how we can help the development of the port as a world class leader in this sector."

As the marine and renewables sectors grow, Williams Shipping is committed to helping young people develop the skills they need for local employment.

The company supports the Workboat Apprenticeship Scheme and expects to strengthen its teams as demand grows.

"We look forward to a long and supportive relationship with Pembroke Dock, its people and businesses," said Mr Williams "and in particular to playing our part in the development of renewables as a sustainable resource for people everywhere."