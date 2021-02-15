To mark the 25th anniversary of the Sea Empress disaster, which saw 72,000 tonnes of crude oil spilled into the sea off Pembrokeshire when the tanker foundered on rocks off St Anne's Head, the Western Telegraph asked readers for their memories of that fateful time, a quarter of a century ago.

One reader - Heather Green, who works for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home - sent in this in tribute to her late husband:

"Pete Green died too early at the age of 59 in 2019.

"He was a wonderful songwriter and musician and I remember him writing a song about the Sea Empress.

Luckily I found the paper copy amongst his memorabilia. I would be honoured if you would include this memory called the Oily Song.

He would have been delighted for his words to be read by others.

He even wrote the cords at the bottom for any budding guitarists to follow."

Oily Song

Slaving slaving polish up a rock

Slaving slaving the oil has run amok

Money and fame’s the name of the game

Pumping ashore it’s on your door

Ebony black in every crack

Slaving slaving polish up a rock

Slaving slaving the oil has run amok

Sift through the sand of an oily black strand

Covered in lotion birds with no motion

Oily and black meet in a sack

Slaving slaving polish up a rock

Slaving slaving the oil has run amok

Diddle and steal the life of a seal

Submerged on an ebb like a black spider’s web

Floating and cold in white man’s black gold.

Slaving slaving polish up a rock

Slaving slaving the oil has run amok

Chorus ADCB-A

Verse EDCE-A

Written by Pete Green 1997