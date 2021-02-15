THERE is a chance for local kids to sing their socks off this half term as Rock Choir Rock Stars offers children between six and 16 the chance to take part in an online kids' choir.

The project invites children to learn a Rock Choir pop song, singing and musical techniques. This is followed by the chance to record their voices, along with other children from across the UK.

Rock Choir, the largest contemporary choir in the world, was created in 2005 and supports individuals and communities in hundreds of towns country wide. Rock Choir has won many awards since it began 15 years ago and for many is a lifeline, making a positive impact it makes on well-being and mental health using singing, music and friendship.

Rock Choir is offering a range of workshops and online events to connect with the British Public during lockdown and focussing its efforts mainly on mental health to support the charities and services who are under pressure at this time.

Rock Choir Rock Stars invites children aged six to 16 to take part in online virtual singing workshops to learn and record a fabulous Rock Choir version of True Colours, as sung by Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick in the 2016 film Trolls.

The choirs will be split into two groupd depending on age.

The Zoom workshops will take place this February half term, from Wednesday February 17 to Friday, February 19.

The workshops will be led by Rock Choir Leader, Dan Rogers, who looks after the choirs in Mumbles, Swansea, Neath, Llanelli and Carmarthen.

They will feature a variety of online tutorials focussing on vocal and musical techniques, centred around the learning and recording of the song, True Colours.

Rock Choir tutorial videos will be available for kids to practice at home in between the online workshop sessions. After the final workshop each participant will be asked to send in a recording of their own vocals which be mixed and produced into a final pop song.

This will be accompanied by a pop-video created from the workshops allowing everyone to see and hear their amazing efforts as a full virtual choir.

For more information on the times of sessions and to book a place, visit rockchoirrockstars.com.

Tickets cost £25 with an additional sibling rate of £15 also available. This price includes three 50-minute teacher-led Zoom sessions, all learning resources, plus the video and audio recording afterwards.