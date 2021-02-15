A CALL is being made to dog walkers to keep their pets - and their poop - under control on a popular walking spot between Tenby and Saundersfoot.
Farmers whose land adjoins Trevayne Lane are appealing to people to not only pick up after their dogs but to keep them away from livestock, particularly as lambing season is now underway.
"We don't want to stop people enjoying walking the lane and it's become even more well used over the past year," said Tenby veterinary surgeon James Brown, who farms land around Clicketts Heath with his mother Margery.
"But the situation with people not picking up after their dogs is getting ridiculous. Dog poo has always been a problem down there, but it's never been so bad as it is at the moment.
"Some people bag it up, and then just throw it in the hedge.
"It's not just unpleasant for people walking, but a real health hazard as well."
Richard and Anna Reed, who farm at Trevayne, are also adding their voices to the plea, added James.
"They have had dogs attacking ducks and chickens in their farmyard, and you would be surprised how much abuse they have been given when they've asked owners to put their dogs on leads," he said.
"We would just like to remind people politely that the fields on either side of the lane - some containing livestock - are not public land.
"It's great to see people enjoying a walk with their dogs, but we would just like them to be considerate and not spoil it for other people."
