PEMBROKESHIRE’S Josh Macleod is likely to be sidelined for six months after he cruelly missed out on his first Wales cap through injury - after initially being selected to face Scotland at Murrayfield.

The Scarlets man, a former pupil at Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Fishguard, was originally chosen for the side to face the Scots at blindside flanker, after teammate Dan Lydiate was injured against Ireland.

Instead, Aaron Wainwright came into the back row to line up alongside Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau, with Josh Navidi also ruled out through injury, after replacing Lydiate in the opening game.

It’s a tough blow for 24 year-old Macleod, who also missed out on the autumn campaign last year, sustaining a hamstring injury whilst on Scarlets duty the day before he was due to arrive in camp.

“We have to feel extremely disappointed for Josh (Macleod), who we selected to start and to win his first cap, only to be ruled out later that day through injury," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

"Having missed the autumn, young Josh was named (on Wednesday) in front of his peers, only to be stretchered off the training field half an hour later, having ruptured his achilles tendon.

“It’s really sad and disappointing for Josh first and foremost, a debut against Scotland will have been something he’s dreamed off, so we’re disappointed for him - not a great day for any of us.

“He ruptured his Achilles tendon, so I’m guessing it will be something in the vicinity of about six months.”

After his training ground heartbreak, Macleod’s Wales team-mates rallied to offer support to the Pembrokeshire man - and perhaps none more so than his Scarlets’ teammates.

Liam Williams said: “There are quite a few players on the sidelines at the moment, that’s the nature of the sport we play, and we have a big enough squad to cope with a few boys coming in.

“There must be one special mention though to my Scarlets team-mate Josh Macleod, who has been so unlucky.

“He was told he will start and win his first cap for Wales, but less than an hour later he has ruptured his Achilles in training and is out for six months.

“This comes after he was picked last autumn, but missed the internationals through injury, I have been speaking to him over the last 24 hours and it feels as if he is a man down.

“He has been one of the in-form players for Scarlets over the last couple of seasons and has been outstanding, so I am devastated for him - but I am sure he will come back a better player.”