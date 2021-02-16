A call for greater regulation of fireworks is “not about banning” them but rising awareness of the problems caused to animals and “tackling the more reckless use.”

A RSPCA backed motion calling on local authorities to improve controls on the promotion and management of public firework displays was brought to Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet by Cllr Guy Woodham.

At Monday’s (February 15) meeting he said he could see the “clear need” to support what the RSPCA was trying to do, adding “it is in no way about banning fireworks.”

It recently revived support from Carmarthenshire County Council, as well as nine others in Wales, aiming to ensure all public fireworks displays are advertised in advance to allow pet owners to prepare.

Plans are also proposed for a local public awareness campaign, to encourage local suppliers to stock quieter fireworks, and for the council to write to both the Welsh and UK Governments to utilise tools at their disposal to mitigate animal welfare risks including a limit on the maximum noise level of fireworks.

A report to cabinet states that public firework displays do not need a Temporary Event Notice unless other regulated entertainment is taking place so there was limits on enforcing advertising in advance and the terms proposed by the motion would likely be considered under amendment of existing legislation.

“However, the council could commit to carry out a communications awareness campaign around certain times of year, namely November and/or December,” it adds.

Cabinet voted to approve Cllr Woodham’s notice of motion and agreed to lobby Welsh and UK governments for stronger regulation of fireworks.