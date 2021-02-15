A campaign to save the ATM at Goodwick Post office is being backed by local politicians Paul Davies MS and Stephen Crabb MP.

Proposals from the Post Office mean that around 600 ATM cash facilities across the country could be lost, including Goodwick and campaigners are looking to protect the ATM following the closure of three banks in the local community over the past few years.

Post Office Ltd says that Post Office ATMs are currently owned and operated by the Bank of Ireland, which is exiting the UK market, and that Post Office Limited is investing £16 million to safeguard 1,400 ATMs across the UK. Unfortunately Goodwick is not among them.

"After carefully considering customer usage, we have taken the decision not to replace the ATM at Goodwick Post Office," said a spokesperson.

Residents who have written to the post office to complain about the decision, which has been appealed but turned down, have received a standard letter saying that transactions at the ATM are less than half of what is needed to make it sustainable and points out that there are other ATMs to use nearby. It says that the ATM will be removed between March and May this year.

With Goodwick’s ATM gone there will be just two 24 hour ATMs serving the whole of Fishguard and Goodwick in the short term and three when the Co-op renovations are completed.

John Moverley, who runs Goodwick Post Office said: “The presence of a cash machine is vital to our business, as customers want quick access to cash without having to queue behind other customers who are posting parcels and carrying out other transactions.

“We also support local businesses on Main Street and we pride ourselves on supporting more vulnerable residents in the community.

“Sadly, the removal of the ATM could have a serious impact on our viability and could result in the post office closing altogether. I hope that the Post Office will see sense and allow us to keep this valuable facility.”

“I’m very concerned to hear that Goodwick could lose another valuable cash access facility, as this will have a significant impact on the local community,” said Paul Davies.

“Following the closure of three high street banks locally, ATM facilities in the area are more important than ever.”

He added that in terms of access to services, the Welsh Index of Multiple Deprivation 2019 showed Goodwick to be among the 30-50% most deprived areas in Wales.

“Therefore, every effort must be taken to protect the ATM and I’ll certainly do everything I can, by raising this at the Senedd and with the Post Office directly,” he said.

Stephen Crabb added: “Access to cash is incredibly important for a number of people and despite the pandemic pushing people towards contactless payments, there remains a need for people to access their cash.

“The closure of Goodwick’s ATM would be a significant blow to the community and the businesses on the high street.

“I’ve urged the chief executive of the Post Office to overturn this short-sighted decision to ensure the people of Goodwick continue to have access to their own money.”