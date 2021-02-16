The next step in creating a new waste and recycling centre for Pembrokeshire has been given the green light by cabinet.
At Monday’s (February 15) cabinet approved a recommendation that the council buys its “preferred site” for the facility, with discussions about its location and cost held in private session.
The new centre would replace the temporary facility set up at a former privately run site in Pembroke Dock in 2019.
The decision to move existing waste and recycling collection facilities was made in 2018 with a large number of locations being considered with the Pembroke Dock site set up as an “interim solution”.
“Strategic development plans” for the site means the council needs to find a longer term solution and has been looking for a site big enough for a new waste and recycling facility and the relocation of the existing waste fleet, currently operating from Thornton Business Park, a report to cabinet states.
The report recommendation “that Cabinet approve the acquisition of the preferred site, and that the negotiation and agreement of the heads of terms to be delegated to the Director of Community Services,” was approved.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment