Haverfordwest Castle’s future is in the spotlight as a public consultation is launched on a conservation management plan highlighting its importance to the council’s aim of town regeneration.
A draft conservation management plan has been prepared and is critical in “developing the site as a community asset and tourist attraction” a report to cabinet on Monday (February 15) states.
Cabinet member for economic development Cllr Paul Miller said the plan was an “enabler” for some of the week the council wants to do in connecting the site more closely with the town centre and its regeneration plans.
The document assists in planning maintenance, conservation and repair works as well as how to adapt the site to meet new uses and improving public access.
It focusses primarily on the castle site – including the former County Gaol, Governor’s House and Castle walls – as well as the burgage plots to the south
An action plan set out in the draft report “are intended to promote the conservation and enhancement of the unique qualities of Haverfordwest Castle, and to provide a practical framework within which the site can thrive,” it says.
Cabinet approved the launching of a public consultation, due in mid to late February.
